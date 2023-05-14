Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that ...
Two Capitec clients had their accounts frozen for a week after being wrongly suspected of fraud, writes Wendy Knowler.
Sheldon Diedericks is a cryptocurrency trader and influencer who has built a major international following
The cost of load-shedding in South Africa has exceeded R1.2-trillion — before counting the losses accumulated during the current financial year.
Some of this financial burden has been shouldered by the thousands of small businesses which are the backbone of the economy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JEREMY LANG: SMEs must adapt to a load-shedding future
The cost of load-shedding in South Africa has exceeded R1.2-trillion — before counting the losses accumulated during the current financial year.
Some of this financial burden has been shouldered by the thousands of small businesses which are the backbone of the economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.