Opinion

SAM MKOKELI: Everyone can see it: Ramaphosa is defeated

This week was confirmation that, politically, Cyril Ramaphosa is done, writes Sam Mkokeli

12 March 2023 - 05:55 SAM MKOKELI

Jeepers, how did we get here? We have always been here. It is just that the penny has finally dropped, and it has dawned on many that President Cyril Ramaphosa has no fire in him.

The non-reshuffle on Monday confirmed that Ramaphosa is not a politician. He is even too scared to fire someone like David Mahlobo, the water and sanitation deputy minister. Ramaphosa inherited Mahlobo from his predecessor — he who should not be named — and has kept him and other no-name politicians in the cabinet for five years...

