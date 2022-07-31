×

Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: EU’s GE stance a signal for Africa to adjust policies

31 July 2022 - 07:50 Wandile Sihlobo

The EU is among regions that have, for some time, resisted importing and cultivating genetically engineered (GE) crops. But this changed on July 1, when the European Commission approved importation of GE maize for human  and animal consumption. This follows a similar approach with soybeans.

This authorisation is valid for 10 years, but does not include cultivation, and imports will be subject to EU labelling and traceability rules...

