JOHN DLUDLU: Post-riots reconstruction is a chance to help SMEs recover
25 July 2021 - 05:13
On Wednesday, after a tumultuous week in SA that saw huge swathes of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng engulfed in mayhem, I reached out to Mike Nkuna, the billionaire black African property mogul. Ordinarily, the purpose of the call would have been to commiserate with him, in his capacity as an owner of Kaizer Chiefs, over the team's defeat in the CAF Champions League final last weekend.
However, the mayhem of the past fortnight quickly turned the call into a more sombre affair. Nkuna's shopping malls in Soweto were among those looted and vandalised amid the violence that has since claimed more than 300 lives, without an official explanation of how these people died...
