State poised to tighten e-market regulations
30 May 2021 - 05:00
The Competition Commission's first inquiry into the digital marketplace, which began last week, is expected to be the start of extensive intervention in the online economy by the government.
The inquiry was launched the day before trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel released a policy strategy document that honed in on dominance in digital markets...
