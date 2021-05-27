National E-tolls have not been scrapped, says transport department Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni says cabinet has not made a decision to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng BL PREMIUM

The ministry of transport says no decision has been made yet on the future of controversial e-tolls on Gauteng’s freeways.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni told a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday that cabinet has not taken a decision on whether to scrap e-tolls in Gauteng...