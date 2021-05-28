Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Intel

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

28 May 2021 - 09:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Intel as his stock pick of the day.

“Intel is in a competitive semiconductor space; I think there are a lot of good stocks in that space that you can buy, but Intel is PC dominated and about half their revenues come from that.”

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Apple prepares to leapfrog rivals with redesigned Macs

Overhaul of a broad range of laptops and desktops will accelerate its efforts to replace Intel chips
Companies
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: No black Friends

The producers of the much-awaited reunion episode of hit 1990s sitcom Friends have been slammed for not including any black celebrities in its guest ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Why most AI writing cannot get its facts straight

Luckily for humans, text-generating artificial intelligence writing machines do not appear to have the capacity to take over yet
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE extends gains, powered by resource stocks
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners push JSE to biggest gain in ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slip as worry about demand offsets ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Barloworld
Markets
5.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Friday amid ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.