Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Intel
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
28 May 2021 - 09:31
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Intel as his stock pick of the day.
“Intel is in a competitive semiconductor space; I think there are a lot of good stocks in that space that you can buy, but Intel is PC dominated and about half their revenues come from that.”
