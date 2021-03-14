Lego 'well under way' to building a greener version
CEO gets letters from kids worried about the environment
14 March 2021 - 00:26
After decades of relying on fossil fuels to make its plastic bricks, Lego is moving towards a greener future earlier than expected.
Europe's biggest toymaker may stop using plastic bags in the boxes that contain its bricks before a 2025 deadline that it has set itself...
