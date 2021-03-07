'New banking talent welcome'
FirstRand's normalised earnings decreased 21% for the six months compared to the same period in the previous year
07 March 2021 - 00:09
The new competitors in SA's banking market "will keep us on our toes and keep us innovating", says one of SA's oldest and largest retail banks.
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said new players such as Tyme Bank and Discovery Bank - both of which launched in the past two years - haven't yet gained incredible momentum and are still dealing with teething problems, but FNB is watching them closely...
