Opinion ANDILE KHUMALO: Buying a bank is tricky, but African Bank cut a better deal than Capitec The first thing you want to get right in buying a business is price, writes Andile Khumalo

There are many reasons why companies acquire other companies. The consultants and advisers will tell you it's about accelerating a vision, looking for cost-effective synergies or growing an existing customer base.

In African Bank’s case it needs to build rapidly in a fast-changing financial services market after it was rehabilitated by the South African Reserve Bank and other banks during a curatorship process...