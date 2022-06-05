ANDILE KHUMALO: Buying a bank is tricky, but African Bank cut a better deal than Capitec
The first thing you want to get right in buying a business is price, writes Andile Khumalo
05 June 2022 - 08:03
There are many reasons why companies acquire other companies. The consultants and advisers will tell you it's about accelerating a vision, looking for cost-effective synergies or growing an existing customer base.
In African Bank’s case it needs to build rapidly in a fast-changing financial services market after it was rehabilitated by the South African Reserve Bank and other banks during a curatorship process...
