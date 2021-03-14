ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Digital signage grows up

There is only one problem: the technology behind digital OOH is completely fragmented, according to Guy Taitz, regional director for Africa of leading Israeli digital signage software company Parsempo.

“The biggest software player in the industry has about half a million screens around the world. That sounds like a lot, but there are over 500-billion screens in public spaces in the world. That means the biggest player in this industry has got less than 1% of the market share. That shows you from a tech perspective why there are so many legacy issues in the space. No-one’s really looked at an agnostic solution for how to not only bring massive amounts of intermediaries and third parties together, but also to bring down costs in the space.

“This is a medium that, from a marketing perspective, virtually works on no viewer data. Every billboard is sold on a per-play basis. In other words, there’s no data on how the content is working, or if the consumers are enjoying the content sitting in a car driving past a billboard or in a retail store.”

Enter AI, and its tech sibling, machine learning (ML). Among other things, it can allow for instant analysis of the impact of an ad on viewers, and adapt the advertising from a content and even location perspective as it learns from its audience.

Taitz gives the example of a high-end Swiss watch manufacturer, which creates advertising content for global use in Switzerland.

“It gets uploaded onto a USB stick and gets couriered to different stores around the world to display content on their screens. It’s a little bit like going to work on a horse, aside from the fact that it’s generic content. Surely the same content can’t be as effective in every single country in the world?

“Our data changes that entire perspective, globally, and replicates the whole digital model of advertising that exists in the online world, in terms of calculating things like return on investment and conducting AB testing, which didn’t exist in digital OOH. They typically created a piece of content, it was paid on a per-use basis, and there was some form of correlation in terms of sales data and products sold, but it was extremely loose and vague.”

Parsempo and its competitors have quickly adapted to a new approach that addresses these needs as well as a no-touch environment. The new generation of digital screens absorb information from their environment, using an AI technology called computer vision — geared towards recognising objects, movement, distance, and even faces. This allows for identifying likely gender and even age bracket.

“We’ve tested this with thousands of screens and it’s not 100% accurate, but it gives you a band. Let’s say you have a 50-year-old male looking at the sign, it’ll say they’re between the ages of 25 and 54. As you have more hours on screen, the back-end system learns and adapts and starts making recommendations to the screen, either based on the location or the target audience.”

A tech too far for this market? Hardly, says Taitz.

“SA is one of the highest consumers of digital signage in the world, and Africa is second only to Asia and South America in terms of growth opportunity.”

• Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za.