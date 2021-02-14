Business How 5G will change our lives, if and when it arrives 'Large manufacturing-based economies are likely to gain the most' BL PREMIUM

Delays in allocating spectrum for the rollout of 5G wireless broadband in SA also mean delays in reaping massive benefits. To understand the importance of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month, and the significance of possible delays in the process, it is necessary to unpack just how spectrum can change the country.

In a study on the economic impact of 5G, "Powering Your Tomorrow", released this week by PwC, it was forecast that productivity and efficiency gains enabled by 5G will add $1.3-trillion (R19-trillion) to global GDP by 2030, from changes in business, skills and services...