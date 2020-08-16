HILARY JOFFE: Pretoria brings fruit salad of ideas to Nedlac search for real meat
If the government's latest economic recovery plan is any guide, SA should not expect an economic recovery any time soon. And the damage done by the Covid crisis could well become permanent. The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which the government shared with its business, labour and community partners at Thursday's National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) forum, was disturbingly weak. Not only were the business and labour inputs significantly stronger and more coherent, they had a sense of urgency and crisis that was almost entirely lacking in the government input.
If urgency was lacking, so too was a sense of how weak the state has proved to be in tackling the economic crisis. The government's 17 PowerPoint slides, presented by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane as head of the economic cluster, identified a state with the capacity to deliver as a key enabler of recovery and set out a long list of all the capacities the state lacks and needs ...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now