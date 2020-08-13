Editing Allowed
WATCH: How Zimbabwe’s reform efforts are helping the economy
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
13 August 2020 - 09:46
On the show this week, Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss the allegations of corruption related to Covid-19 procurement.
The panel also looks at the strength of political and economic reform efforts made by Zimbabwe“s ruling party, to support the ailing economy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.