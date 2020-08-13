Opinion

WATCH: How Zimbabwe’s reform efforts are helping the economy

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

13 August 2020 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
On the show this week, Hilary Joffe and the panel discuss the allegations of corruption related to Covid-19 procurement.

The panel also looks at the strength of political and economic reform efforts made by Zimbabwe“s ruling party, to support the ailing economy.

WATCH: Can the government stop covidpreneurs?

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage talks to Business Day TV about corruption and the NPA’s tipoff line
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: End to lockdown won’t turn our pumpkin economy into a fairy tale

SA’s leaders have managed to turn an emergency into a disaster, with trust gone and corruption the new normal
15 hours ago

TOM EATON: Yes, the ANC is a dud but show us the money, opposition parties

Millions of people who vote for the ANC do so not because they feel it is a political choice but because they believe it is an economic necessity
2 days ago

Ramaphosa’s envoys leave Zimbabwe after ‘opposition meeting blocked’

President Mnangagwa arm-twisted the agenda of the meeting with South Africans to suit himself, says insider
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s impotence means more repression in Zimbabwe

We should have learnt by now that our government’s quiet diplomacy is seen by our neighbours as tacit approval
2 days ago

Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as Zimbabwe collapses

The government continues to put more resources into crushing dissent, with very little availed to fight the Covid-19 pandemic
2 days ago

