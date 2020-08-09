Mining sector bounces back
The sector is now projected to decline by 7% in nominal terms this year, compared with an earlier projection of a 12% decline
09 August 2020 - 00:19
The decline in SA's mining sector will be less dire this year than was feared at the start of the lockdown, with export earnings bouncing back in June.
But production volumes are still expected to be well down on last year, and the Minerals Council this week expressed concern that logistics problems in rail and at ports, as well as congestion at border posts, could continue to weigh on SA's export performance.
