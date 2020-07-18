Opinion Signpost ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: When even the techies fall for cyber-tricks Twitter fell foul of ‘social engineering’, but don’t worry, all scams help us learn and prepare for the next cyber-assault BL PREMIUM

Red faces are not unusual at social media networks, where hacking and manipulation of the masses is like a contact sport. As soon as one vulnerability is covered, the attackers force their way through the narrowest inkling of a weakness somewhere else.

The problem is that the focus is almost entirely on protecting access to hardware and software. Securing the people behind these systems? Not so much.