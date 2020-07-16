WATCH: Digital dreams versus reality

For governments looking to drive economic recovery after the pandemic, supporting digital competitiveness will be key. But as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on, labour rages against potential job losses; and while we await the auction of high frequency spectrum, five years late, the question remains how prepared are we to embrace and leverage these technologies for growth?

Michael Avery speaks to Brian Armstrong, chair of digital business at the Wits Business School; Rory Moore, innovation lead for Accenture Africa; and Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx.