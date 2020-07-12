SIGNPOST
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The future is in the balance
The mantra of old (that is, pre-coronavirus) was work-life balance; now it’s people-technology balance
12 July 2020
Never before has the issue of work-life balance come under the microscope so intensively as in the era of lockdown and remote working. It’s not as if the concept is more important now, just because executives are having to attend online meetings while their children are underfoot; this has always been the lot of parents with no choice but to balance work demands with family demands.
That load has tended to fall more heavily on the shoulders of women than men, as the former have tended to fulfil more traditional roles of child-raising. It is inspiring, then, to find a woman changing not only that tradition, but also the enterprise world’s attitude to human resources.
