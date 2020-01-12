SA's bigwigs need to stay on brand
12 January 2020 - 05:05
South African politicians, including government ministers, don't understand the negative impact of their utterances and behaviour on the country's image, nor the economic consequences, says Thandi Tobias, the newly appointed chair of Brand SA.
"It's very important that they understand that how they conduct themselves, and their messaging, should put SA in a positive light and help build the brand," says Tobias, who was an ANC MP for 15 years before being appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa late last year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.