Act now or game over, Tito warns
12 January 2020 - 05:08
Stay as you are, and it's junk status. That's the chilling warning from Tito Mboweni as he doubled down on his grim prognosis for SA's economic outlook in a year that could be make or break for the country.
The finance minister renewed his call to implement the deep structural reforms outlined in the economic strategy paper that he submitted before his medium-term budget policy statement in October last year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.