BRUCE WHITFIELD: Public giving catches on with rich South Africans

How much is enough? If you've not asked yourself this question and acted on it long before your 45th birthday, odds are you have a mountain to climb if you are going to have anything resembling a dignified retirement.

But no matter your age, there is no time like the present to really think about your finances.

It's especially important if you're rich.

A growing number of the world's wealthy are coming to terms with the fact that they cannot take it with them when they die, and, rather than leave estates worth billions to future generations who history shows are seldom up to the task of managing them in perpetuity, they choose to start giving it away while they are alive.

After all, you can only wear one set of clothes and sleep under one roof at a time, so figuring out how much future generations will need to keep them from starvation but also not condemning them to a life of wealth-induced lethargy becomes an important goal for many.

South African entrepreneurs have traditionally not made a fuss of their donations to charity, but a growing number, seeing the work done by luminaries such as Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, are realising the benefit of public giving.

The trend is to create foundations and direct how best to spend some of their considerable wealth for the public good.