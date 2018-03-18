Free to move your tax-free savings

If your tax-free savings account is not meeting your expectations, you are now free to move your savings to another provider, but beware: there are some rules to navigate.

These relate to the choice of product, the investment minimums and some (fortunately limited) penalties.

It has been three years since tax-free investments were introduced, providing first-time investors with the ideal product to start saving in an easy and tax-efficient way, says Steven Schultz, the head of Momentum Investment Marketing.

From this month, you will enjoy the additional flexibility of being able to switch from one tax-free savings account provider to another, making these accounts more appealing, he says.

The benefit is that you will be able to assess your tax-free investments and, if they are not suitable for your needs, or not competitively priced, you can switch, says Denver Keswell, senior legal adviser at Nedgroup Investments.

A product provider may refuse to accept your savings transfer based on its product rules, but is not allowed to refuse your request to transfer your savings out, except under a few exceptional circumstances, Keswell says.

Money's snap survey of product providers' readiness to facilitate outgoing and incoming transfers of funds shows most are in a position to assist clients. Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Capitec and Investec Bank all reported they were ready to allow transfers to other providers and accept savings transferred to them.