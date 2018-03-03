ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Left unchecked, parental guilt will cost you a fortune and steal your joy

How did the cost of extramural activities become about parental guilt?

If parenting is about modelling the behaviour and habits you want for your children, you definitely don't want them seeing you wallow in self-pity because of what you can't afford to give them. You probably also don't want them thinking that everything in life comes easy, either. You want them to see you making the most of what you do have; to see you making good choices, working hard and using money wisely.

Gerda van der Linde, an expert in behavioural finance, says family finances and family values are inextricably linked.

Parents need to be "extremely honest" with their children from a young age about what they can and can't afford, and how expenditure ties into family values, she says.

"For example, I used to tell my daughter: 'It's important for you to get a good education - that's why you go to a private school. I work hard so that you can go to your school. That's my sacrifice. Yours is to give it your best shot.'"

It communicates to a child that education, hard work and teamwork are family values.

She says families should discuss money decisions, such as not to waste money, to keep to the budget and to commit to save.

If the family can't afford something they want, such as new bicycles, you need to decide where to sacrifice and cut back to save towards that goal.

Van der Linde says she knew an actuary who had five children and yet rented a cottage. He wanted his children to experience the world, so instead of spending money on a big family home, they travelled.

"But everyone in the family played a musical instrument, which was another indication of what they valued. It's about defining what's important to you as a family."

I come from a big family. My parents struggled financially. We never took holidays, but regularly shared meals with friends and family in their homes and in ours. We did everything together. Watched movies off a hired projector, went for long walks and regularly went for "drives". I suppose we valued togetherness and sharing and good food, and so we all turned out to be highly relational and hospitable. I learnt from my parents that we love people and use money, rather than use people and love money.

But they never actually taught us how to use money. They never gave us money to manage and never shared how they were managing the budget (if there was one).

My son will learn how to use money by observing how I use it. For now, I'm arresting the guilt and making small sacrifices so that he can do two of the six activities on offer at school. In time, we'll talk about that.

I'm also rethinking what it means to give a child "the best".

My sister told me how the principal of her child's school recently challenged parents: "Some of you are getting into debt and working yourselves to death trying to give your kids 'the best'," she said. "You think giving them the best means forking out, when maybe the best is you being around more, turning your phone off and showing them you're there for them."

There were plenty of wet eyes in the room as many parents let go of guilt and striving.

What if "the best" was more about raising independent, self-sufficient children who have self-worth and empathy, and the skills to manage money?