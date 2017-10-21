Storm over, who pays for the wall?

For most, insurance is a grudge purchase until the day disaster strikes, as it did with last week's two major storms in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

For some, though, relief will be followed by the blow of a rejected claim and a hefty excess increase.

Claims for collapsed boundary or retaining walls are often repudiated by insurers on the grounds that there were defects in their design, materials or construction, or that they weren't maintained - kept free of a heavy creeper, for example - and gradually became compromised.

"We see a large number of cases in our office where a claim is rejected on the grounds that a boundary or retaining wall was inadequately constructed or inadequately maintained," says short-term insurance ombud Deanne Wood.

"Policyholders argue that the wall would not have collapsed but for the storm and, as storm damage is covered, the insurer is liable for the loss.

"On the face of it this may be true, but if an insurer is able to show that the wall would, on a balance of probabilities, have withstood the storm if it had been adequately constructed or maintained, the insurer is entitled to reject the claim."

Many insurers rely on the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Actin rejecting a claim based on a substandard wall, Wood says.