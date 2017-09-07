National

Net1 ombud Neville Melville: I have more of a feel for justice than the law

07 September 2017 - 17:41 Wendy Knowler
Neville Melville. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
He was the banking services ombudsman for seven years, as well the consumer goods and services ombud until a few months ago. Now advocate Neville Melville will be dealing with the complaints of the country’s 17-million social grant recipients.

Melville was appointed in June as the Net1 Group’s independent adjudicator‚ and has drafted customer service charters for its four subsidiaries — Moneyline Financial Services‚ Smart Life Products‚ EasyPay Everywhere‚ and its most contentious‚ Cash Paymaster Services (CPS)‚ which distributes social grants on behalf of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

He reports directly to the Net1 board and his decisions are binding on the company.

"Unlike regular financial ombuds’ offices, I will not be dependent on reports from complaints managers but will have direct access to Net1’s complaints management system‚" Melville told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

"I think this speaks to their commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to the complaints process."

Complaints of illegal deductions — including airtime purchases — from grant recipients are rife‚ in many cases the fraudsters having taken advantage of their naivety and lack of financial literacy.

"The financial services industry has placed huge importance on banking the unbanked in recent times‚ but has failed them in many respects‚" Melville said.

"They have not educated them or provided them with sufficient information on how to protect themselves. Financial literacy must be the responsibility of all of us in financial services."

He said he’d heard of cases of women being advised by "helpful" church officials to make their ID numbers the PINs for their Sassa cards, and then going on to use that information to "raid" their account.

Melville told TimesLIVE he was looking forward to being fully involved in dispute resolution again.

"As CEO of a large ombud’s office‚ there’s very little time for dealing with complaints‚" he said.

"This new role is really in alignment with what I started in 1990."

Melville was responsible for setting up the Independent Complaints Directorate and served as its executive director.

"I have more of a feel for justice than the law — they are quite different," he said.

"We are in the process of setting up a toll-free number and will communicate that to the public as soon as it is up and running."

