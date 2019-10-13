Careers My Brilliant Career: Looking after the people who look after the planes Chanel Sparks is a senior manager in human resources at Air Traffic and Navigation Services BL PREMIUM

Tell me about working in human resources at Air Traffic and Navigation Services.

Every day at the office presents new opportunities and challenges for us human capital professionals. The role of the human resources department at ATNS has progressed from being very administrative and transactional to being a business and strategic partner with influence on the business.