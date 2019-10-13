My Brilliant Career: Looking after the people who look after the planes
Chanel Sparks is a senior manager in human resources at Air Traffic and Navigation Services
13 October 2019 - 00:01
Tell me about working in human resources at Air Traffic and Navigation Services.
Every day at the office presents new opportunities and challenges for us human capital professionals. The role of the human resources department at ATNS has progressed from being very administrative and transactional to being a business and strategic partner with influence on the business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.