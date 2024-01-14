My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Encouraging saving and ensuring it is invested wisely
Naleni Govender is the head of institutional business at M&G Investments
14 January 2024 - 05:48
How did you end up in your current role?
After completing a degree in economics and finance at the University of Natal (now KwaZulu-Natal) in Pietermaritzburg, I moved to Johannesburg to chase my goals and ambitions...
