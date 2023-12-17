How to... use your downtime to assess your career
17 December 2023 - 05:24
As the year comes to an end and many of us plan to take some time off, it's a good idea to spend some of your downtime reflecting on the past 12 months and thinking about what worked and what didn't.
“There's a good reason so many individuals think of quitting their jobs while on holiday. Taking a break from your daily routine can be exactly what you need to make a big decision,” says executive coach Anja van Beek...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.