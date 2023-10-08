How to... take care of your employees’ mental health
Too many people are battling mental health issues, with the recent Annual Mental State of the World Report, conducted by Sapien Labs, showing one in three South Africans will experience mental health problems in their lifetime.
“Growing numbers of South Africans are feeling overwhelming stress, anxiety, burnout and depression. This affects their relationships, quality of life and productivity to the point where they can no longer deliver on the most basic of requests. Even responding to an e-mail can be an anxiety-provoking task,” says Gary Feldman, executive head of health-care consulting for employee benefits firm NMG Benefits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.