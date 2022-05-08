×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

How to … Switch careers

Avoid impulsive decisions to ensure a positive and strategic move, advises Shafeeka Anthony

BL Premium
08 May 2022 - 06:02 Margaret Harris

Many people have considered changing careers during the pandemic as the nature of work changed and they reassessed their priorities, but whatever the reasons for the change a measured approach is best.

“Making a career shift can be a positive and strategic move, with the potential to increase your income and ensure a better lifestyle in the long term. Such a move is best approached calmly and logically, though. An impulsive decision to e-mail a resignation letter to your difficult boss could jeopardise your future prospects and finances,” says JustMoney marketing manager Shafeeka Anthony...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now