How to … Switch careers

Switch careers Avoid impulsive decisions to ensure a positive and strategic move, advises Shafeeka Anthony

Many people have considered changing careers during the pandemic as the nature of work changed and they reassessed their priorities, but whatever the reasons for the change a measured approach is best.

“Making a career shift can be a positive and strategic move, with the potential to increase your income and ensure a better lifestyle in the long term. Such a move is best approached calmly and logically, though. An impulsive decision to e-mail a resignation letter to your difficult boss could jeopardise your future prospects and finances,” says JustMoney marketing manager Shafeeka Anthony...