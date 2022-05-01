My Brilliant Career: Dreaming of flying higher and higher
Elizabeth Mapatle is a cabin crew member with Lift Airlines
01 May 2022 - 08:49
What drew you to work in aviation?
I have always loved travelling and visiting the sights I studied about in history at high school...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now