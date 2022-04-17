Careers My Brilliant Career My Brilliant Career: A soft heart and a kind ear for those with inner demons Mary-Anne Dobrovic is the manager/administrator at Alon House, a residential facility in Dunkeld run by the Schizophrenia & Bipolar Disorder Alliance (Sabda) B L Premium

Tell me about your average work day.

My day starts with shopping for groceries for the home, then sorting, packing, freezing and locking away. I attend to all administrative duties, e-mails, daily record-keeping, petty cash and bookkeeping. I take telephone calls and attend to “walk-ins” who need assistance to try to find suitable homes, hospitals or even just someone to listen to their needs...