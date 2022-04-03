My Brilliant Career: Kim-Lee has a passion for developing people and their skills
Wentzel-Ricketts is an industrial psychologist at Old Mutual
03 April 2022 - 07:49
What do you do?
I am a registered psychologist. I work in organisational effectiveness and my focus areas include working in culture, diversity and inclusion across Africa, especially within the LGBTQIA+ spaces, employee value proposition and employee wellbeing...
