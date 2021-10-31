My Brilliant Career: Respect for people and team work makes for healthy relationships
Quinton Zunga is the CEO of health-care investment company RH Bophelo
31 October 2021 - 06:14
Tell me what you do at work each day.
My day starts with morning calls to various teams — this is the time to recap, motivate and touch base. As part of the morning routine I also go through my e-mails. At about 9am, I meet the executive committee team and follow up on strategic initiatives...
