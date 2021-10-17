My Brilliant Career: Build a livelihood, but don’t forget to build a life as well
Meenal Abdulla is the marketing lead for some brands in Distell’s ready-to-drink portfolio
17 October 2021 - 06:40
Meenal Abdulla is the marketing lead for some of the brands in the ready-to-drink portfolio at Distell.
What do you do at work each day?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now