My Brilliant Career: Looking forward to full rooms and happy guests
Jeremy Clayton is MD of Turnkey Hospitality, chair of the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) in the Cape and executive director of the President Hotel in Cape Town
12 September 2021 - 00:21
What do you do?
I manage and operate hotels across the Cape, in the northern parts of South Africa and into Africa in the safari space. I am involved in tourism. Fedhasa is one of the key hospitality business representation councils, and we participate with the provincial and national government, as well as national tourism bodies. The President Hotel is one of Africa's largest independent hotels and is a major player in the Cape and South African tourism sector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now