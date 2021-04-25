My Brilliant Career: How an early love of books led to a career in concrete
Hanlie Turner is the business development manager at Cement & Concrete SA
25 April 2021 - 05:02
Tell me about Cement & Concrete SA.
Cement & Concrete SA (CCSA) is a new consolidated platform taking the lead on all matters relating to cement and concrete in SA. The nonprofit entity was established through consolidation of The Concrete Institute, Concrete Society of Southern Africa and the Association of Cementitious Material Producers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now