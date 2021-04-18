Careers My Brilliant Career: Cracking the code to train Africa’s young tech talent Nyari Samushonga is the CEO of WeThinkCode BL PREMIUM

Tell me about WeThinkCode.

WeThinkCode is an independent South African software training academy that looks for the sharpest young minds in underserved populations, connects them with global thought leaders and cutting-edge technologies and moulds them into excellent software developers and programmers. Our mission is to train Africa’s next generation of software engineers and, in so doing, drive the digitisation of African business...