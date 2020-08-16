Careers My Brilliant Career: Lessons from Covid-19 that affect all our lives Nonkululeko Dlamini is group CFO at Transnet, a position she just recently took on BL PREMIUM

Tell me what your main duties as CFO are.

I am responsible for supporting the delivery of Transnet’s corporate strategy from the finance perspective, by leading and working with the finance team, and ensuring that financial controls are in place and adhered to. Our focus is also to ensure that funding that is fit for purpose is made available for the Transnet business, whether internally generated or raised from capital markets.