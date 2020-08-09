Careers My Brilliant Career: Backside over kettle but still getting in the bids Joff van Reenen is a director and founding partner of the High Street Auction Company BL PREMIUM

What do you love most about being an auctioneer?

There are so many things, but foremost are being able to talk faster than my wife, the ability to sell real estate assets at warp speed — faster than anyone else in the business — and belonging to a phenomenal team comprising people who are as passionate about the business as me. Auctions are just about the most fun people can have with their clothes on.