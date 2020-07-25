How to … get back into the job market
Getting your CV and covering letter right is the first step — and rejection isn’t failure
25 July 2020 - 05:05
Many people have lost their jobs as companies have been forced to retrench due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but it is important to remain positive as you search for work.
Fred Razak, chief trading strategist at CM Trading, says that when looking for work you are likely to face rejection, but don’t give up. “If you’re in the job market, the most important thing to remember is that rejection does not mean failure. It should be treated as an opportunity to learn and perhaps approach the next application differently.”
He has the following advice:
- You need a CV that will catch the attention of the HR department. “Think of your CV as a brochure that sells you as an exciting new product.”
- Before the eye-catching CV can do its job, a potential employer will read your covering letter, so spend time and effort on it so it stands out. The covering letter must:
- Explain who you are and what job you want to do
- Give a summary of what you have done before
- Describe how you are the perfect person to do the job, based on the job description and your skills and experience
- If you get invited to an interview, do your homework. Research the company, their products and/or services and the job you have applied for. “Being well-informed is the secret ingredient to having a successful interview. And if you have done your research before the interview, you are likely to appear more confident, too.”
- Whatever qualifications you have, get more. The time you have while looking for work is perfect for doing short online courses, many of which are free.