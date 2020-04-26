Careers How to ... hire during the lockdown Face-to-face interaction is now out of the question and will be for the foreseeable future BL PREMIUM

Even at a time when so much has changed there are companies recruiting new employees, though new methods and procedures are required.

“Traditional hiring programmes are fashioned to incorporate face-to-face interaction, which is now and in the near future out of the question,” says Rudi Kruger, the GM of LexisNexis Data Services.