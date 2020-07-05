Careers How to... develop and maintain trust in your organisation As teams have been forced to work from different locations, the need to stay in touch and connected has increased BL PREMIUM

Trust is a crucial ingredient in all relationships — both personal and professional — but it is not generated through a single act, and it changes and develops with each interaction.“ We are in an age when trust can become a truly individual quality as well as improve how any group performs. The value of our [trust] currency will determine what we are entrusted with. It’s about being aware of what I say and do, how that breaks or builds trust,” says BTS director Stefan Cronje.

Cronje and Andile Solutions founder Andries Brink​​ have the following advice: