Careers My Brilliant Career: Some advice: get into computer programming now! Francois Dempers is the manager of innovation and digital strategy at Capitec Bank BL PREMIUM

What does an innovation manager do?

The primary purpose of the role is to identify future trends and technology solutions that Capitec can leverage to help our clients live better. Practically, on a daily basis, that translates into a variety of activities, including research, creating business cases, programming prototype solutions, evaluating technology, influencing and debating the future strategy for the organisation with our executive team. Often all on the same day.