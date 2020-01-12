Rival tech giants turn TV dial up to 8
12 January 2020 - 05:03
CES, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this week saw South Korean giants LG and Samsung go head to head in the battle for global share of the lucrative TV market.
Both unveiled new ranges of 8K TVs at the world's biggest launchpad for new technology, each claiming world firsts, while rival brands such as TCL and Sony looked for differentiation in niche areas of TV technology.
