Astral to boost chicken production
The company cut back broiler bird numbers in the six months to March to 5.4-million birds per week
Chicken producer Astral, which has made a strong comeback in the half year to March after a steep drop in earnings last year, aims to increase the number of birds it slaughters weekly to previous volumes of 5.8-million in the next year.
The company, which produces Goldi Chicken and County Fair, cut back broiler bird numbers in the six months to March from an average of 5.8-million birds per week in September 2023 to 5.4-million birds per week. This was an effort to balance supply with demand as the market witnessed weak consumer spending and Astral avoided over-production of finished products, while selling out of stock and easing working capital requirements. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.