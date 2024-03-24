SARB’s new broom Mampho Modise unlikely to sweep out MPC hawks
Too early for Mampho Modise to have big impact on monetary police, economists say
24 March 2024 - 06:15
As the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) prepares to meet this week to decide on interest rates, economists expect the Bank’s newest deputy governor, Mampho Modise, will stick with the committee’s hawkish outlook.
The MPC meeting on Wednesday will be its first since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that governor Lesetja Kganyago will serve another term and that Modise, deputy director-general for public finance at the National Treasury, was being appointed deputy governor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.