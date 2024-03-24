Discovery 'set to exceed' target of 1-million banking clients by 2026
CEO Adrian Gore says group's bank division is 'one of the stars of the show'
24 March 2024 - 06:30
Financial services provider Discovery Group says it is on track to exceed its target of 1 million banking clients by 2026 as its South African banking business breaks even operationally ahead of expectations.
The group’s South Africa-focused Discovery Bank showed progress across all metrics, with its client base accelerating and the bank reaching monthly operational break-even before acquisition costs during the period, it said in its interim results for the six months to December...
