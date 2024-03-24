France soothes ruffled bird flu feathers
France has picked German company Boehringer Ingelheim and France's Ceva Animal Health to supply bird flu vaccines
France has picked German company Boehringer Ingelheim and France's Ceva Animal Health to supply bird flu vaccines as part of an unprecedented vaccination campaign against the disease that has decimated poultry flocks, the companies said.
France has been among the countries worst affected by a global spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, in previous years, which led to the death of tens of millions of domesticated birds in the country. This prompted the government to launch a campaign in October to vaccinate all ducks against bird flu, braving trade barriers from countries that fear the virus could spread without being noticed. ..
