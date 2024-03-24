Ninety-One set to deepen investments in public infrastructure
Asset manager Ninety One company comfortable purchasing government bonds, providing capital directly to the government, or completely leading funding for project
24 March 2024 - 06:01
Asset manager Ninety One is looking to deepen its investments in public infrastructure in South Africa, but municipal governance challenges are making this a difficult proposition.
MD of emerging market fixed income Alastair Herbertson told Business Times that while they were not widely known for investing in public infrastructure, the company has been investing in other infrastructure assets for more than 20 years. ..
